Michael Smith’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday remains unresolved amid interest from Wrexham AFC among others.

According to The Star, a deal has yet to be struck between Sheffield Wednesday and Wrexham, but their interest in the player remains.

Smith is a regular presence in the Owls’ squad, having appeared in all three of their Championship games so far this season (all stats from Fbref).

However, he has come on as a substitute all three times, starting only 11 of his 31 appearances in the Championship last year.

The 32-year-old’s future at Hillsborough remains uncertain as we approach the final hours of the transfer window.

Michael Smith - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 39 (34) 17 (6) 2023-24 31 (11) 4 (0) 2024-25 3 (0) 1 (0) As of August 29th

Wrexham’s Michael Smith interest

Wrexham remain interested in signing Smith before the transfer deadline, but have been unable to agree terms with Sheffield Wednesday, with other clubs also still in the mix.

Time is running out for a deal to be finalised, with the transfer window set to close on Friday evening.

Smith’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, meaning he could be available as a free agent next year if he stays at the Yorkshire outfit.

Related Exclusive: Jamal Lowe talks Sheffield Wednesday move, Ike Ugbo partnership and Danny Rohl Jamal Lowe has been speaking exclusively to FLW about his move to Sheffield Wednesday, his targets for the season and manager Danny Rohl.

This could put some pressure on the club to find an agreement to sell the forward, depending on whether they want to cash in on him or not.

The Red Dragons are now competing in League One, and are looking to build a team that can potentially fight in the top half of the third division table.

Phil Parkinson’s side gained back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One in the last two years, meaning there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the club.

They currently sit fourth in the table after three games, having won two and drawn one.

Manager Danny Rohl discussed the player’s future earlier this week following his absence from the matchday squad for their EFL Cup clash midweek.

The German coach hinted that he could yet still have a role to play for the Owls amid uncertainty over his future.

“He trained in the morning,” said Rohl, via The Star.

“Let’s see with Michael what happens there.

“In the morning I had a good conversation with him, he is a great character and in January we made a decision and he played a lot in the second leg.

“Maybe more than he expected.

“Let’s see where we are on Friday and when you can ask me again with transfers.”

The transfer window will close at 11pm on Friday evening.

Michael Smith can still be of use to Sheffield Wednesday

While Smith has only come off the bench for his three appearances this season, he is still clearly a part of Rohl’s first team plans.

His comments midweek suggest that he will continue to receive playing time, although his minutes may prove inconsistent.

Competing at a Championship level, even if on an irregular basis, may be appealing to Smith.

But if he wants to be playing every week, then the drop down to League One makes a lot of sense, if Wrexham can find a way to agree terms with the Owls before Friday night.