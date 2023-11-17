Highlights George Byers' contract situation at Sheffield Wednesday remains uncertain as he has not heard anything about a new deal yet.

Byers has been a key player for the Owls since joining in 2021 and has made a significant impact on the team.

Byers' fitness and availability will be crucial for him to earn a new contract, but if he continues to perform well, there's no reason why he shouldn't have his contract renewed.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be hoping George Byers' contract situation is sorted out in the near future as he revealed he's yet to hear anything about a new deal, according to The Star.

The popular 27-year-old midfielder has made a big impact at Hillsborough since joining on a free transfer from Swansea City in the summer of 2021.

The ex-Watford man has been a regular feature in Xisco Muñoz's and latterly Danny Röhl's sides this season, even taking the captain's armband in the Owls' 3-0 loss to Sunderland in September.

When Byers signed for Wednesday in 2021, it was on an initial two-year deal. However, it emerged the club had the option to extend it by a year, which they subsequently did. This means that Byers' three-year stay in South Yorkshire will come to an end this summer unless a new contract is offered to the Scotland age-grade international.

How has George Byers performed for Sheffield Wednesday?

The 27-year-old joined the Owls when they were a League One outfit, signing on a free transfer from Swansea despite having a year left on his deal, according to Yorkshire Live. Byers, who'd initially joined Swansea's academy set-up while still a Premier League side, had managed to break into the first-team after the side had been relegated.

Byers impressed during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons for the Swans, before struggling for game time during the 2020/21 campaign, which saw him subsequently loaned out to Portsmouth. At the end of that campaign, Swansea saw fit for Byers to leave on a free for the benefit of his career.

On arrival at Hillsborough, Byers made 27 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season, scoring seven goals as the Owls made it to the play-off semi-final where they lost to eventual winners Sunderland.

He'd make a further 29 appearances during the 2022/23 season, scoring six goals as the Owls won promotion to the Championship. Byers suffered an injury in March which meant he missed the rest of the season, including the play-offs. The midfielder has struggled with injuries throughout his career, playing just 150 games of senior football at the age of 27.

However, this season has proved slightly more fruitful for Byers, featuring in all but one of the Owls' league match day squads. Keeping fit and being available for selection will be crucial for the 27-year-old if he's to earn a new deal at Hillsborough.

Should Sheffield Wednesday offer George Byers a new deal?

There's no doubt that Byers is a quality operator at this level, but there are concerns over whether he's able to stay fit for long enough to show it.

The midfielder is a fans' favourite and is well-respected at the club, so it may prove an unpopular move if Wednesday were to let him leave in the summer.

Recently, Byers told The Star, "I’m solely focused on doing well for Sheffield Wednesday and keeping us in this division. That’s my only focus.

"Coming up to the Championship, and on the back of my injury towards the back end of last season, it was about me getting back into the team, putting in performances and stuff like that. That’s all I’m concentrated on - giving my best for this club as I always have, and we’ll see how the season plays out."

If Byers continues to make the Wednesday starting 11 each week, then there is no reason why he shouldn't have his contract renewed this summer.