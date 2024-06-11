Ian Poveda enjoyed a productive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season, and the Owls are now interested in bringing him back to the club on a permanent deal.

The winger has been deemed surplus to requirements by Leeds United. But whilst Wednesday are front runners for Poveda, their interest appears to have alerted other clubs to the Colombian's availability this summer.

Luton Town, who were recently relegated from the Premier League, and playoff hopefuls West Brom are both said to have registered their interest in Poveda, and Wednesday now face a battle to convince the 24-year-old to return to Hillsborough.

Wednesday have had a productive start to the transfer window, securing deals for manager Danny Rohl and long-term stalwarts Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan.

The Owls only narrowly escaped relegation last season, though, and whilst they'll be confident of pushing on under Rohl, who has transformed the club since his arrival in October last year, they have a lot of work to do to ensure they steer clear of the drop zone next season.

Poveda knows the club well and having been afforded opportunities to play, before a season-ending injury, he will be grateful to Wednesday.

But with Luton and West Brom looking to compete towards the top of the table next season, Poveda's mind could be swayed if the deal is right.

Poveda showed promise on loan at Wednesday

Poveda arrived at Wednesday in January after a torrid spell at Leeds.

The winger played just 144 minutes for the Whites as they chased promotion back to the Premier League, and the nippy attacker eclipsed his season total with Leeds in his first three games at Wednesday.

Poveda would go on to make 10 appearances for Wednesday, helping them to five wins in his first seven games.

Ian Poveda 23/24 stats as per Transfermarkt Competitions Appearances Goals Assists Championship 17 0 1 FA Cup 2 0 0 Legaue Cup 1 0 0

Injuries would hamper the rest of the season for Poveda, but he'd shown enough in the brief time he'd had on the pitch to warrant Wednesday pursuing a permanent deal for him in the summer.

Poveda has since been released by Leeds, with Wednesday keen to tie him down to a permanent deal and the former Manchester City academy graduate is set to attract a lot of interest this summer.

Luton and West Brom reportedly interested in Poveda

Despite Wednesday's interest, Poveda is yet to commit himself to a new club, and his availability has reportedly alerted the likes of Luton and West Brom.

Both clubs will be hoping to push for promotion next season and view Poveda as an interesting option to bolster their squad.

But whilst Luton and West Brom can offer ambitious projects to Poveda, the winger will be wary of how much game time he will be afforded, having struggled for minutes at promotion-chasing Leeds last season.

Wednesday are arguably the most attractive proposition for Poveda, who is in desperate need of consistency at this stage of his career.

But he will undoubtedly be intrigued by interest from Luton and West Brom.

Poveda needs to decide where his priorities lie, but either way, Wednesday look set to battle it out for his services as they attempt to build a squad capable of competing towards the top half of the table next season.