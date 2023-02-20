Sheffield Wednesday man’s claim could provide final piece in promotion puzzle: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday went top of the table at the weekend in Sky Bet League One as they beat MK Dons 5-2 in what was a really entertaining game.

There were plenty of goals for fans to enjoy – though MK Dons fans would have had enough by full time – and Lee Gregory was one of the men involved in the scoring for the home side, as he brought a recent drought to an end.

Speaking after the game, his experience shone through as he reflected on the dry spell, saying that he just kept doing the right things knowing that his fortunes would eventually change.

Indeed, he’s hinted at being able to kick on now and get a few more goals before the season is out, with that naturally a potential boost to Wednesday and their aims.

“It’s not a worry for me,” Gregory said to The Sheffield Star. “As long as I’m getting chances. Recently I’ve hit the bar twice, the post, the keeper has been pulling off saves, and it’s just not been going for me… But if I keep doing the right things then something was always going to come off eventually – and it did today, and I got a nice little simple tap-in.

“I’ve been in positions like this before and always come out on top, so I’m always confident that I’ll do it again. I’ve turned a corner now, so hopefully I can crack on.”

Wednesday have been flying all season but if last year’s top scorer can now get motoring for them again they are going to be even harder to stop than they already were.

Gregory is a top pro and has seen it all during his time in the game, and he is well aware as a striker that peaks and troughs come and go in terms of your form.

However, he also knows from all his years playing at a good level that if you stick at it and keep level-headed things will eventually turn back in your favour after a poor run of form, and he’ll hope the weekend just gone is a catalyst for that.

Wednesday, of course, have not needed him to be on fire so far this season with the way they have been performing anyway but, as we get into the final months of the campaign, having a player like Gregory back into form could be worth its weight in gold.

Indeed, the Owls are looking a really good shout for promotion this year in the third tier, and the weekend just gone has only likely served to amplify those claims even further.

