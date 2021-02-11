Sheffield Wednesday managerial candidate delivers coy message on prospect of landing job

Sheffield Wednesday interim boss Neil Thompson has refused to be drawn on whether he wants the Owls job, as he insists he will just wait to see what happens.

The former coach was handed the job on a temporary basis following the decision to sack Tony Pulis at the end of December, and it’s worked extremely well for all parties since.

In his seven league games in charge, Wednesday have won five times, which means they are averaging over two points a game, the sort of form that would see you win promotion over the course of a full season.

Therefore, Thompson is seen as a leading candidate to land the job on a long-term basis, but he told Yorkshire Live that he isn’t thinking about that, when he was questioned on whether he wanted the role.

“At the end of the day it doesn’t become a conversation until something gets resolved. At the minute we’re all doing a really good job. That has been the focus of everybody. Whatever happens is a by-product of that.”

A 2-0 win against Wycombe in the week moved Wednesday out of the relegation zone, ahead of a tough game against Swansea this weekend.

The verdict

Thompson has been very professional in the way that he handles the media, and this is just another example of that.

He isn’t giving them much to go on, as his only focus is on the next game. However, you can’t imagine he wouldn’t want the job, because it’s a huge club and he’s shown he can get results at this level.

Given Wednesday’s form, it would be a huge surprise if Dejphon Chansiri didn’t give Thompson until the end of the season at least.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.