Sheffield Wednesday are searching for a new manager following the club’s decision to part ways with Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard was dismissed earlier this week after the team reached 10 league games without a victory.

The Owls are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, and sit seven points adrift of safety already.

Wednesday have drawn two and lost eight of their opening games of the season, and now face the serious threat of relegation back to League One.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday manager search news?

Munoz was appointed in the summer following the club’s promotion to the Championship, but he has only lasted until October.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding Wednesday’s search for Munoz’s replacement…

Stevenage have performed well to start the League One season, which has attracted the attention of Wednesday.

According to TEAMtalk, manager Steve Evans has emerged as one of the front-runners to take the reins at Hillsborough.

Evans last worked in the Championship in 2016 with Leeds United, but could make a return to the second tier if the Owls pursue his appointment.

Spanish coach features on Owls shortlist

According to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday are considering replacing Munoz with another Spanish coach.

Former Watford and Brighton manager Oscar Garcia is in the running to take over at Wednesday.

The 50-year-old last worked in English football in 2014, but has gone on to manage the likes of RB Salzburg, Saint-Etienne, Olympiacos, Celta Vigo and Reims since departing Vicarage Road.

It is understood that he features quite highly on the managerial shortlist drawn up by the Championship side’s hierarchy.

Carlton Palmer's Sheffield Wednesday verdict

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer has given his verdict on the next Wednesday manager.

The former Owls midfielder has claimed that Neil Warnock would be an ideal candidate to take charge of the first team squad.

“I know some Sheffield Wednesday supporters might be against this idea, but Neil Warnock is available,” Palmer told FLW.

“There’s no compensation to pay, but the issue still to consider is could Neil work with Chansiri?

“I very much doubt it, knowing Neil.

“Also, they are also 15 games from the transfer window - that is another 45 points up for grabs.

“I know you can bring in free transfers, but if a player has not got a club at this stage in the season, there is a reason for that.

“If any manager out there could keep the Owls out there, it could be Neil.”

Warburton suggestion

Sky Sports’ Gary Weaver has given his suggestion for who should be appointed as the next Wednesday boss, amid links to Warnock and Nathan Jones.

Speaking on the EFL podcast, the pundit highlighting Warburton’s departure from West Ham over the summer.

The 61-year-old is currently out of work, and could be tempted into making a return into management if Wednesday made an offer.

“You even think about Mark Warburton who’s out the game at the moment,” said Weaver, via Sheffield Wednesday news.

“He was coaching with West Ham last season and left there in the summer.”