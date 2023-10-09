Sheffield Wednesday are continuing their pursuit of a new manager after the dismissal of Xisco Munoz last week.

The Owls have made the worst start to a season in their history, as they have yet to win in the league after 11 games.

However, Saturday will have been a slight sense of relief for the club and its supporters, as they didn’t suffer defeat and instead picked up a 0-0 draw against Huddersfield Town.

That result means it is now just three points out of a possible 33 available, and whoever is brought in as the club’s new manager already has a task on their hands in trying to keep the club in the Championship.

Here, we have looked at the latest news in Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of a new manager…

German coach in running for Sheffield Wednesday job

According to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg, Danny Rohl is one of the favourites to become the new manager at the Championship club.

Plettenburg states that talks and negotiations between both parties have took place and the former Bayern Munich and German national team coach is open to the idea of becoming Wednesday’s new manager.

The Sun has added that Rohl is set to become the club’s new manager, as Dejphon Chansiri interviewed the German once again.

Rohl was interviewed for the job in the summer, but was overlooked for the job, as the club went on to appoint Munoz. Rohl isn’t unfamiliar with English football, as he worked at Southampton under Ralf Hasenhuttl before.

Is Mick Beale an option for Sheffield Wednesday?

It was revealed over the weekend by journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon that Mick Beale is eager to return to management as soon as possible after his stint with Rangers and is keen on the Wednesday job.

The 43-year-old was a highly rated coach, as he worked under Steven Gerrard at Rangers and Aston Villa.

Beale then took his own steps into management, as he landed the QPR role, but controversially left after only a few months to take the job in Scotland.

Beale now finds himself out of work after being sacked by Rangers and while it was reported he is interested in the job in Yorkshire, there has now been a further update.

According to BBC Sheffield Sport’s Rob Staton, there has been no contact between Wednesday and Beale, and nothing further is expected.

Therefore, it seems Wednesday are looking elsewhere, and Beale’s search for a new job goes on.

Darren Moore makes Sheffield Wednesday managerial claim

According to former Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore, he believes Neil Warnock would be an excellent appointment for his former club.

Moore enjoyed success at Hillsborough, but his departure in the summer seemed to come about in a different in opinions between him and Chansiri.

But, with Moore now elsewhere, he had his say on who would be a good manager for his former club.

He told Yorkshire Live: “He’d [Warnock] be a fantastic fit for it, if it is him. He would be. I can only go off the speculation that is given.

"But certainly if it is Neil, then he would be a wonderful fit for that particular job. But as I said, my responsibility is just fixed here at Huddersfield Town. I am really pleased to be here as manager."