As the second international break is upon us, Sheffield Wednesday will continue to finalise plans on Xisco Munoz’s replacement to help turn the Owls fortunes around.

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri parted company with the 43-year-old Spaniard after their 1-0 defeat to West Bromwich Albion, leaving interim boss Neil Thompson to oversee a goalless draw with Darren Moore’s Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Thompson, who usually coaches the U21’s group, took charge of his 13th game as caretaker manager, with his first draw in that time coming against the Terriers.

The South Yorkshire outfit remain at the foot of the second-tier table and are already seven points adrift from safety, with an instant impact needed if they are to fight their way back and secure Championship safety in their first term back.

With a new manager expected to take over the Hillsborough hotseat by the end of the domestic pause, Football League World updates Owls supporters on the latest news surrounding the managerial vacancy.

Danny Rohl pursuit remains on track

Despite the managerial search dragging on for longer than Wednesday supporters would have anticipated, the process to appoint Danny Rohl as manager is still progressing as expected, according to The Star.

As reported by the website, the German coach and Chansiri are both keen on getting the deal wrapped up at the earliest opportunity, however there are negotiations that need to be finalised and administrative issues to be cleared up before that can happen.

Rohl boasts an impressive CV, working under a number of high calibre coaches despite never previously taking a managerial position.

After starting out with RB Leipzig in youth coach and analyst roles, he stepped up to work alongside first-team boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who he then followed to Southampton. Spells as assistant manager at Bayern Munich and the German national team makes him one of the standout candidates for the Wednesday position.

Rohl remains the favourite for the post following his departure from the German national team, and if all goes to plan then he will be in place by the time the Owls face Watford on October 21st – a fixture that is now just over a week away.

At 34, Rohl is seen as a young and progressive coach and will look to use his experience to galvanise the group and steer them away from relegation danger.

Another report on the situation came from BBC reporter Rob Staton, who shared a fresh update on X, detailing that the process to make Rohl the new boss is still ongoing and while the deal isn’t 100% done yet, there is “nothing unusual” to worry about.

Oscar Garcia & Lee Bullen rule themselves out of Sheffield Wednesday job

Former Watford coach Oscar Garcia has recently been linked with the managerial vacancy at Hillsborough but has ruled himself out of contention according to YorkshireLive.

Garcia was a name who is believed to have featured prominently on the club's shortlist both for the current role and last summer after Darren Moore's departure.

As reported by the website, the 50-year-old is looking at other challenges and has been linked with the post at French side Bordeaux over the weekend following the dismissal of David Guion.

Similarly, Lee Bullen has rubbished claims about a return to Wednesday, after being a player, captain and coach at the club from 2004 to 2008.

The Edinburgh-born man is in his first managerial role in his native Scotland with Ayr United but ruled a return to S6 out when speaking to the Ayr Advertiser.

Bullen said: "If it’s on social media it must be true, isn’t it? That’s the way the world works nowadays, is it not? There’s no truth in it. I’m comfortable here, I’m happy here. I’ve had zero contact so there is nothing happening there.

"I’m just preparing and looking forward to going back to an old haunt of mine at East End Park a week on Saturday."

With two more candidates out of the running, it all points towards Danny Rohl being in charge of the Owls when the Championship season gets back underway next weekend.