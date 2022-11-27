Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore provides injury update on key duo after Mansfield win

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has given an update on the injuries sustained to Michael Ihiekwe and Lee Gregory in their FA Cup win over Mansfield Town.

It wasn’t a vintage display from the Owls as they narrowly beat the Stags 2-1 in the FA Cup second round on Saturday. Two late goals from substitute Michael Smith gave Wednesday the win with Mansfield proving to be a tricky side to overcome.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Sheffield Wednesday players?

1 of 25 CAMERON DAWSON 25 31

The Verdict

It’s potentially significant news with the pairing being key players for the Owls. Both have a huge amount of experience, and losing them prior to a big game against Derby could be huge.

Defensive options are light for Moore and he will be desperately hoping that Ihiekwe is fit for the game next week. For Gregory, it’s not as significant considering the wealth of options the Owls have in the final third.