Sheffield Wednesday man will know he faces a fight to get back into starting XI after Monk’s comments

Veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood looks set to have a fight on his hands to regain Sheffield Wednesday’s number one jersey following manager Garry Monk’s latest comments.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper is facing a battle to regain his spot in Wednesday’s starting XI after number two Cameron Dawson has impressed for the Owls over their last six games.

Dawson has kept five clean sheets in his nine appearances for the Owls including two in the last two Wednesday games and Garry Monk confirmed on Tuesday the 24-year-old will keep his place in the side when the Owls travel to Stoke on Boxing Day.

“You have to reward good performances and right now Cameron is doing great and you would say it’s his shirt to lose. We have a very strong goalkeeper department,” Monk told the club’s official media channels on Christmas Eve.

Westwood’s contract runs until the end of the 2020/21 season but at 35 it could be concerning that he may end up playing second fiddle in the twilight of his career.

Some players obviously don’t mind doing this when they get into their mid to late 30s but for Westwood, who has proved time and again how good he is at this level, he’ll feel as though has a couple more years playing time in him.

Monk acknowledged that he has the luxury of a strong goalkeeping department but whether that will be good enough for the Irishman, remains to be seen as we head into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Westwood could seek a short-term loan in January or next season to keep playing regular football, should Dawson hold down the number one spot going forward.

It will be hard to take for the 35-year-old losing his place to someone 11 years his junior, but as a professional, it is likely Westwood would back Dawson all the way which would be a good source of encouragement for the young goalkeeper.

Westwood has been a key figure for Wednesday in recent years and played pivotal roles for the side when the club reach consecutive play-offs in 2016 and 2017.

The 35-year-old has been with the club since 2014 and if he sees his contract out, he would have spent seven years with the Hillsborough club.

However, it certainly will play on his mind whether he will be happy to play second fiddle or look to move on given he is at the peak of his career.

