Sheffield Wednesday man speaks out on his future after securing agreement

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has spoken out for the first time after committing his future to the club, with the youngster telling the club’s official website that he will come back fit and firing for next season.

The 20-year-old had previously been set to be out of contract this summer until the club took up the one year extension option in his deal to keep him at Hillsborough for their impending first season back in Sky Bet League One after suffering relegation.

Hunt only appeared for the first team on five occasions across all competitions for the Owls in the campaign just gone and will be looking to prove that they have made the right decision to keep him on for another year when the players return to pre-season training.

Speaking for the first time since agreeing to stay put for another season, Hunt was quick to emphasize that he can’t wait to get back in action for Wednesday:

“If I come back in for pre-season fit and firing, which I will do, I can really grab this season with both hands and make it one to remember.

“We have had a lot of players leave the club and I definitely see this as a major opportunity.

“I want to take this opportunity. We don’t want to be in League One, we are, but maybe I’ll have more chances to force my way in.

What club do these 21 former Sheffield Wednesday players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Jose Semedo Vitoria Guimaraes Vitoria Setubal Farense Nacional

“I’m obviously really happy to stay at the club and have a lot of ambition.

“I’ve been with the club since the age of seven, I just love the support, the fans, the people who work at the club, whether at the stadium or training ground. It’s what makes the place, the people and the fans.

“There was a lot of disappointment at the end of the season and the only way to bounce back from that is to come back stronger.”

The Sheffield born player originally made his first team debut for his boyhood club back in the 2018/19 season and has since gone on to make 14 appearances for Wednesday at first team level.

The Verdict

Next season is set to be a big one for Hunt and he now has a real opportunity to stake his claim for a regular starting spot under Darren Moore at Hillsborough.

I think we will see a lot of the club’s younger players playing a part next term as the Owls are looking to clear the decks and rebuild the team ahead of a promotion push.

League One is no easy league and with various other clubs with big budgets remaining in the division for another season, Wednesday will find it tough at times.

If they can get the right sort of personnel in to supplement the prospects they already have, such as Hunt, they will have every chance of making a real push to get back to the Championship at the first attempt.