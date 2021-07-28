Sheffield Wednesday man set for temporary Hillsborough departure

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson set to sign for League Two side Exeter City on loan, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

Dawson has come through the club’s academy system over the years, and has gone on to make 76 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday’s first-team, including nine outings in the 2020/21 campaign.

His efforts weren’t quite enough for Darren Moore’s side last term, as they were relegated from the Championship after a disappointing season on the whole.

Speaking in a post-match press conference after their 2-1 win over Port Vale, Darren Moore confirmed that Dawson would be heading for a temporary exit from Hillsborough.

“We think that is done. We think it is a great one for Daws. Since he has come back from his injury, he is fine. He is well. We look at it as the final part of his rehab to go and get some games. He needs some game time.

“He will go down to Exeter and we won’t leave him down on his own. We will be checking on him and seeing how his progress is coming on. He’s a good goalkeeper. A fantastic goalkeeper. He has been out for a long time and a goalkeeper of his size and stature needs games.”

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell signing for Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Burnley, it seems as though the Northern Irishman’s arrival will push Dawson down the pecking order in Moore’s plans heading towards the 2021/22 season.

Peacock-Farrell made his debut for the Owls in a pre-season friendly clash against Port Vale on Tuesday evening, before being replaced by Joe Wildsmith.

This dropped a hint on Dawson’s short-term future with the club, and it seems as though Sheffield Wednesday are wasting no time in finding him a new club on a temporary basis this summer.

Exeter City finished ninth in the League Two table last term, and will be hoping that Dawson can play his part in their push for promotion into the third-tier of English football this year.

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can get off to a positive start in the new League One season, when they take on Charlton Athletic on Saturday 7th August, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Owls at The Valley.

The Verdict:

This is the best move for all parties involved.

Dawson isn’t going to be featuring anywhere near enough to further his development between the posts for Sheffield Wednesday this season, especially now that Bailey Peacock-Farrell has arrived at Hillsborough ahead of the new season.

Therefore, it’s a smart move by the Owls to send him out on loan in search of regular game time, and Exeter City will be able to provide him with that.

If Dawson can impress out on loan this season, then you’d imagine that he’ll fancy his chances of challenging for a regular spot in Darren Moore’s starting XI in future years.