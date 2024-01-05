Highlights Tyreeq Bakinson is set to join Charlton Athletic on loan after limited game time at Sheffield Wednesday this season.

The deal is expected to be finalized with a medical scheduled to take place on Friday.

Bakinson's contract with Sheffield Wednesday is due to expire in the summer, meaning he will soon be a free agent.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson is closing in on a loan move to Charlton Athletic.

That's according to a report from The Sheffield Star, who say that the 25-year-old is set to have a medical with the League One club on Friday.

Championship game time hard to come by for Bakinson this season

Bakinson joined Sheffield Wednesday back in the summer of 2022, joining from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder then made 32 appearances in all competitions last season to help the Owls win promotion from League One to the Championship.

However, game time has been less regular for Bakinson this season, with the midfielder making just eight league appearances since the start of the campaign, only three of which have been as a starter.

Tyreeq Bakinson Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 10 1 0 2022/23 32 1 1 As of 5th January 2024

As a result, with the January window now open, it seems as though the 25-year-old will soon be on the move again.

Charlton closing in on Bakinson loan deal

According to this latest update, it looks as though Bakinson's next move is set to take him to Charlton Athletic.

It is thought that Wednesday and the Addicks, have now agreed the broad outline of a deal that will take to the midfielder to The Valley for the remainder of the season.

As a result, Bakinson is now expected to travel to London today (Friday) to undergo a medical, and confirm the finer points of the deal.

The 25-year-old is now into the final six months of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, meaning he is due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety, with their next league game away at Southampton a week on Saturday.

Charlton under pressure in League One play-off race

It has been a frustrating season for Charlton, who have aleardy replaced Dean Holden with Michael Appleton as manager this season.

The Addicks have failed to win any of their last eight games in all competitions, meaning they are currently 14th in the League One table, 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

They are next in action on Saturday, with a trip to Vale Park to face Port Vale in League One action.

Bakinson could be a smart signing for the Addicks

This does feel as though it could yet prove to be a useful bit of business for Charlton.

Bakinson has impressed off the bench recently for Sheffield Wednesday, while he has also done a useful job in the third-tier in the past.

As a result, he could be capable of making a useful impact in League One for Charlton - who do need midfield reinforcements - over the course of the rest of the campaign.

Given he is out of contract in the summer, this loan could also put the Addicks in a strong position to secure his services on a long-term basis at the end of this season, without having to pay a transfer fee.

With all that in mind, this could therefore prove to be a smart signing to make for Charlton Athletic, potentially in both the long and short-term.