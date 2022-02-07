Sheffield Wednesday man picks out Manchester City legend when quizzed on best opponent

Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers has revealed that David Silva is the best opponent he has come up against, whilst he picked out current Owls teammate Barry Bannan as the best he has played with.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a productive few weeks for the Yorkshire side, scoring two goals in consecutive games as Darren Moore’s men made it three victories in a row.

And, the midfielder did a Q&A with the support on Twitter today, with one fan asking who was the best player Byers has played with and against, with Byers identifying Bannnan and Silva.

“Bazza. Best played against was David Silva.”

Byers has struck up a good partnership with Bannan in midfield recently, with the Scotsman impressing in League One this season after sticking with the Owls following relegation.

Meanwhile, the former Swansea man came up against Spanish international Silva when he played for the Welsh side. It was a memorable fixture too, as the Swans took a two-goal lead in an FA Cup tie before three late goals from Pep Guardiola’s side saw them progress.

The verdict

It says a lot about Bannan that Byers has picked him as the best player he has played with when he only joined the club this season, considering he has been in the Premier League and Championship with the Swans.

But, Bannan is clearly a class act and he has obviously made a big impression on the new player.

There will be few complaints about his Silva suggestion as well. The Real Sociedad man is a City and a Premier League legend who has been one of the top midfielders of the past decade.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.