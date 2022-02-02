Sheffield Wednesday man offers verdict on Morecambe win

Sheffield Wednesday atacker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has taken to Instargam to express his delight about his side’s 2-0 win over Morecambe on Tuesday night.

After seeing two goals disallowed for offside in the early exchanges, the Owls took the lead ten minutes into the second half, when George Byers produced a stunning long range effort to put them ahead.

Mendez-Laing then sealed all three points himself in stoppage time, firing into the bottom corner after being teed up by Saido Berahino, his second goal in just seven appearances for the club.

That result secured back to back wins for Wednesday, and a third victory in four, moving them to eighth in the League One table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

This latest result, is one that certainly looks to have pleased Mendez-Laing. Posting on Instagram to reflect on that win, the 29-year-old wrote: “➕🌲 Under the lights! Another good performance from the boys! Congratulations on the goal bro @george_byers 🔥🔥 Now onto Saturday 🦉 Glory to the most high ✝️🙏🏽 #swfc”

Mendez-Laing and his Wednesday teammates will next be in action on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the Pirelli Stadium to face Burton Albion.

The Verdict

It is probably no surprise to see Mendez-Laing enjoying his time at Hillsborough, and he has been quite a signing for the Owls.

With that strike against Morecambe taking him to two goals and two assists in just seven outings for the Wednesday, Mendez-Laing is certainly making an impact.

Indeed, with the run of form that the Owls are on right now at the minute, you feel the mood in camp is certainly going to be positive moving forward.

If Mendez-Laing can continue to make contributions to that, then the move the club made to take a chance by signing him as a free agent back in November, will certainly have paid off.