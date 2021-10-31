Sheffield Wednesday man offers interesting dressing room insight following Cheltenham draw

Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley admitted that there were arguments in the dressing room after the side conceded a late equaliser against Cheltenham yesterday.

Darren Moore’s men fell behind in a poor first-half display, but Dunkley got the Owls back on level terms before an own goal looked to have sealed the points for the Yorkshire side.

However, Matty Blair would score in stoppage time to condemn Wednesday to a fourth consecutive draw. And, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Dunkley explained how the team were extremely annoyed after at the manner of that late goal.

“Collectively we were disappointed, and we had a little row at the end of the game between players – because we’re frustrated. Look, we’ve gone up in the table, but still it’s two points dropped.

“There was a heavy debate, I’d say, in the dressing room after the game… And that’s just frustration coming out… We’re not happy about it, but we have to dust ourselves down.”

The draw means that Wednesday are now five points away from the play-off places ahead of a game against Sunderland in the week.

The verdict

This is probably what the fans want to hear because it shows the players care and that they know it’s unacceptable to concede goals in the way that they did.

Ultimately, the results in recent weeks haven’t been good enough and the team should’ve had enough about them to hold on to the three points yesterday.

Now though, it’s about forgetting this and concentrating on Sunderland as the games are coming thick and fast and this is a chance for them to bounce back straight away.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.