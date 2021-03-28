Sheffield Wednesday man offers insight into working under Darren Moore

Sam Hutchinson has praised Darren Moore for the impact he has had at Sheffield Wednesday, although he admitted some players are still getting used to his methods.

The former West Brom chief has had a tough start to life at Hillsborough, but four points from the past two games has given the Owls a belief that they can survive.

If the worst did happen, most would recognise that it’s not Moore’s fault considering the situation he inherited, and Hutchinson told the Sheffield Star that he has been impressed with the new boss’ approach.

“He’s come in with an eye for detail, and I think he’s been a breath of fresh air, I really do. He really wants to do things properly and he has a philosophy with his team. The detail he goes into, I can’t fault.

“Everyone has a different way of doing it. There are players here that have done it, that can do it and everyone is used to it, it’s just getting used to doing it together, different angles and giving different options and how we go about doing it.”

Wednesday are back in action on Friday when they face a tough trip to high-flying Watford.

Were each of these 20 former Sheffield Wednesday players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Mark Beevers Right Left

The verdict

This is an interesting insight into Moore’s work, and he is someone who clearly is meticulous in the way he goes about things.

Even though he hasn’t got the points return he would’ve wanted from his start, there have been signs that Moore is turning things around, with the win at Barnsley last time out huge for the Owls.

The international break has provided Moore with invaluable time on the training pitch with most of his players, and he will be demanding a big final push as they look to stay in the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.