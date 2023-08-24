Highlights Dominic Iorfa has played down reports of a move elsewhere this summer.

The Sheffield Wednesday defender has been linked with moves to Preston and Dinamo Zagreb during the summer transfer window.

Iorfa is happy at Sheffield Wednesday and has started all three of their Championship games so far this season.

It seems that Dominic Iorfa is not planning on leaving Sheffield Wednesday during this summer's transfer window.

That's after the defender revealed he has not paid attention to reports linking him with a move to clubs elsewhere during the course of the summer.

Who has been linked with Iorfa this summer?

It has seemed for a period as though Iorfa has been a man in demand during the current market.

Earlier in the window, it was reported that Wednesday's Championship rivals Preston North End were keen to buy the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb were also credited with an interest in the versatile defender.

What has Iorfa said about a potential move away from Wednesday?

Ultimately, no move to Preston, Zagreb or any other club has so far materialised for Iorfa in the market, and with little over a week until the window closes, he is still a Sheffield Wednesday player.

That though, is a situation that the defender himself, appears to be more than happy about.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star about his reaction to reports of a potential transfer for him, Iorfa said: “There were a few things said over the summer, but nothing that I really paid attention to.

“You get all sorts, especially during the transfer window, and we’ve had it before… For me, though, I wasn’t really thinking about any of it.

"I’ve been here a while, this is my sixth season now, and I’d like to thin that I’m settled here. I know the club really well, and it’s about focusing on the job at hand for me now.

"Whatever happens in the future happens, but I’m here, I’m trying to give my best, and give 100%… I’ve been here a long time, I’m really settled in the city, both my kids are born here, I’m happy - I’m happy in Sheffield, and me and my missus are very settled here."​​​​​​​

What is Iorfa's situation at Sheffield Wednesday?

Since joining the Owls from Wolves back in the 2019 January transfer window, Iorfa has been a regular and influential figure in the club's first-team when fit and available.

The defender has made 139 appearances in all competitions for the Owls - which includes starting in all three of their Championship games so far this season - scoring five goals.

However, he is now into the final 12 months of his contract at Hillsborough, meaning as things stand, Wednesday face losing him for free at the end of next season, if he is not sold this summer, or a new contract is agreed.

It has been a tough start to the season for Wednesday, losing all three of their league games so far, ahead of their trip to the Welsh capital to face Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.