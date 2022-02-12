Sheffield Wednesday man makes honest admission over contract situation

Sheffield Wednesday’s Massimo Luongo has admitted that no talks have taken place over a new deal.

The midfielder has had an injury-hit campaign with the Owls, however he has been fit in recent weeks and has impressed for Darren Moore’s men who are finding form as they push for promotion.

Yet, Luongo’s long-term future is unclear, as he is one of several players at Hillsborough who will see their deals expire this summer.

And, speaking to Australian media outlet FTBL, the 29-year-old revealed that he is in ‘limbo’ about where he will be playing next season, although he wasn’t too worried about the situation.

“The chairman runs everything contract-wise. I’ve asked the question but they’re still in limbo with it all. There’s me and a few others in the same situation. I’m at a good age – I’m playing and playing well.

“I’m not worried because I could definitely go somewhere else. But it would be nice to stay at a club where you’re comfortable and where you still have ambitions.”

Luongo is expected to start as Moore’s men take on Rotherham tomorrow.

The verdict

You can understand why Luongo has asked the question, because he obviously wants his future sorted, but Wednesday are right to wait before making a decision.

The owner doesn’t know what division the team are going to be in next season, and that’s going to have a massive impact on what they do in terms of offering players new deals.

So, this is something that will probably get resolved in the summer and the only focus for Luongo now will be on helping the team to promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.