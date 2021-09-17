Sheffield Wednesday man makes honest admission ahead of Shrewsbury showdown

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has admitted that his side will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Plymouth Argyle this weekend when they face Shrewsbury Town at Hillsborough.

The Owls would have been hoping to move up the League One standings last Saturday by producing a positive performance against the Pilgrims.

However, an underwhelming display at Home Park by Wednesday allowed Plymouth to secure all three points in-front of their supporters.

Whilst Wednesday will fancy their chances of beating a Shrewsbury side who have lost five of their seven league games tomorrow, they cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

A victory for the Owls in this particular fixture could allow them to leapfrog the likes of Portsmouth and Oxford United in the League One table depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

Iorfa will be hoping to make his seventh league start of the season in Saturday’s showdown with the Shrews.

Ahead of this fixture, the defender has revealed that the club are determined to produce an eye-catching display for the club’s supporters after letting them down last weekend.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Iorfa said: “It was a long way to go for our fans [to Plymouth], and I feel sorry for them.

“The biggest thing for me though, was the performance.

1 of 24 Jimmy Trotter made how many appearances for Sheffield Wednesday? 159 162 154 177

“You can lose games, that’s going to happen because you’re not going to go unbeaten, but it was about the manner in which we lost.

“I think that was disappointing, and now this weekend we want to put that right.

“Obviously the fans have been brilliant, they travel in numbers, and we all appreciate it. “It’s time to repay them by getting a win this weekend.”

The Verdict

With Iorfa determined to help Wednesday bounce back this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether his side are able to overcome the challenge that Shrewsbury will pose.

The defender has already managed to deliver some encouraging performances for the Owls in League One this season.

Particularly impressive during the club’s 2-0 victory over Rotherham United last month, Iorfa won five aerial duels and made 12 clearances at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.82.

If Iorfa is able to replicate this display against Shrewsbury, he may be able to play a key role in helping his side seal all three points at Hillsborough tomorrow.