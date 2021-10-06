Sheffield Wednesday man makes honest admission after summer switch

Theo Corbeanu has admitted his move to Sheffield Wednesday has been a ‘little disappointing’, although he vowed to learn from the coaching staff in order to improve his game.

The versatile forward joined the Owls on loan from Wolves in the summer, and there was a lot of excitement about the deal as the Canadian international arrived with a good reputation from Wanderers.

However, Corbeanu has struggled for game time with Wednesday, making three substitute appearances in the league. But, he has played in the Papa John’s Trophy, including in the win at Mansfield last night, where he set up the winner and shone throughout.

And, speaking to Yorkshire Live after the 2-1 win, Corbeanu opened up on how his time under Darren Moore has gone.

“It has been a little bit disappointing but it is something I need to get on with. I know I have a lot of things to improve. I know that and the coaches tell me all the time. My overall game needs to improve and that is why I am here.

“I want to help the team and I feel my role is to make the difference. Whenever I am on the pitch or get my opportunity, I want to take it.”

The verdict

You have to say that Corbeanu comes across extremely well here as he is honest and also makes it clear that he is desperate to succeed.

There’s no denying that the loan hasn’t gone to plan so far, but he showed his talent last night and fans will now want Moore to give him a chance in the league game.

After recent results, those chances should arrive soon and then it will be down to Corbeanu to deliver.

