Sheffield Wednesday man makes honest admission about his future amid Blackpool interest

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has admitted that he is happy at Hillsborough and would be open to the prospect of signing a new deal with the League One outfit.

Earlier this summer, Dele-Bashiru emerged as a target for Championship side Blackpool.

As per The Star, the Seasiders had a bid for the midfielder rejected by the Owls last month.

It is understood that a six-figure offer was rebuffed by Wednesday who are not actively looking to sell Dele-Bashiru during the current transfer window.

Dele-Bashiru’s current contract at the club is set to run until 2023 and the Owls are believed to be keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

Selected to start in Wednesday’s clash with Portsmouth last weekend, the 21-year-old produced a fantastic display in this fixture as he helped his side seal a point by scoring twice in the second-half.

After firing an effort past goalkeeper Josh Griffiths from outside of the area, the forward scored an equally impressive goal in the closing stages of this fixture.

Following this particular clash, Dele-Bashiru shared an update on his current situation at the club.

Speaking to The Star about transfer speculation, Dele-Bashiru said: “I’m not focusing on any of that, I just want to play football – and right now I’m happy where I am.

“I honestly just concentrate on the football. All that’s happening is behind the scenes, I’m not really interested in all that.”

25 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 When did Sheffield Wednesday appoint Darren Moore as their manager? 2018 2019 2020 2021

Dele-Bashiru later added: “If the right deal comes then I’d definitely be interested in signing.

“Me and Darren [Moore] haven’t really spoken about a new deal, we’ve just spoken about this season, what I can add to the team, what I can improve on – and me and him are both on the same page.” The Verdict With Dele-Bashiru admitting that he is happy to be playing for Wednesday in the third-tier, it would be somewhat of a shock if he seals a move to another club between now and the end of the transfer window. Unless Blackpool or another potential suitor are willing to submit a huge offer for the midfielder, the Owls should be aiming to retain his services as he was a stand-out performer at Hillsborough on Saturday. As well as scoring two goals against Portsmouth, the midfielder completed 88.9% of the passes that he attempted in this fixture. Having recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.21 last weekend, Dele-Bashiru will be confident in his ability to make a difference for the Owls when they face Milton Keynes Dons on August 6th.