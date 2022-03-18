Sheffield Wednesday man makes frank play-off claim ahead of Gillingham clash

Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa has admitted that it would be a disaster if his side fail to reach the play-offs later in May.

The Owls would have been hoping to challenge for automatic promotion following their relegation from the Championship last year.

However, a failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis earlier this season effectively ended the club’s hopes of securing a top-two finish.

Currently seventh in the League One standings, the Owls will be looking to climb back into the play-off places this weekend when they take on Gillingham.

Having featured for his side in their draw with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, Iorfa could be in line to make another appearance for the club at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

If he is selected to feature, the defender will be determined to help Wednesday seal all three points on their travels.

Ahead of this clash, Iorfa has offered a frank assessment on the current situation that the Owls find themselves in.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the defender said: “There are a lot of teams in and around it who are picking up results as well.

“But we know as long as we win our games, we should be fine and we need to carry on our form and consistency of the past few months.

“We said from day one that the goal was promotion.

“We wanted to be in the top two, first and foremost and right now, we are not sat in that position.

“But as long as we get promoted, everyone will be happy.

“If we don’t get promoted or the play-offs, it will be a disastrous season.”

The Verdict

It is hard to disagree with Iorfa’s comments as a failure to secure an immediate return to the Championship would be a major blow for Wednesday.

Considering that the Owls are currently able to call upon a host of players who have produced impressive performances at this level during the current campaign, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they end the regular season strongly by sealing a top-six finish.

Iorfa will be keen to help his side achieve this goal by featuring regularly in their upcoming fixtures.

When the defender has been fit enough to represent Wednesday, he has managed to demonstrate that he is capable of delivering the goods at this level as he is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.79 in the third-tier.