Sheffield Wednesday man makes claim concerning League One rivals

Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa has said the players know they are a ‘big scalp’ in League One this season.

The Owls have a rich history and a huge fan base but they, along with several other big clubs, are playing in the third tier. And, despite a positive start, successive defeats, including a 3-0 hammering at Plymouth last time out, has left Darren Moore’s men sitting 12th.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Iorfa claimed the heavy defeat at Home Park was a wake-up call for the squad and he stated that rivals know the importance of beating Wednesday.

“We have to make sure we are it, even more so with the size and stature of the club we are at and the fact that teams know we are a big scalp in the league. We have to make sure we are switched on and at it every game. You can’t afford to slack off or you get beaten.”

The Owls will be looking to bounce back from the defeat to Argyle when they take on Shrewsbury Town at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The verdict

This might sound slightly arrogant from Iorfa but you can’t really argue with what he says. Wednesday are a huge club for the third tier and there’s no denying they will be a big game to whoever they play.

Of course, there are other clubs at this level who it applies to as well. Ultimately though, as Iorfa says, it’s something the players have to deal with.

They have no divine right to beat anyone and it’s about setting high standards and maintaining them, with the defeat at Plymouth unacceptable.

