Sheffield Wednesday man lined up for potential transfer reunion with Scottish Premiership club

Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson is reportedly attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Scotland, Paterson’s former club Hearts are considering making a move to bring him back to Tynecastle.

The 28-year-old came through the academy with the Scottish Premiership side, scoring 33 goals in 137 appearances before departing for Cardiff City in 2017.

He was part of the Bluebirds side which secured promotion from the Championship in 2018 and went on to score four goals in the Premier League in their unsuccessful one-year stay in the top flight. In total, he netted 21 times in 106 appearances during his time in South Wales.

Paterson arrived at Hillsborough in September 2020 and to date has made 109 appearances for the Owls, scoring 18 goals. His versatility has made him an incredibly useful asset for Wednesday to have, he has featured in a number of positions including centre half, central midfield, out wide and as a striker.

Owls manager Darren Moore has largely favoured Paterson up front, but he has seen his game time limited this season following the arrival of Michael Smith. Paterson has made 19 appearances and scored three goals so far this term, but the vast majority of his minutes in the league have come from the bench.

His contract in S6 expires at the end of the season and although no firm offer has been made, his name has been mentioned at Hearts as a potential January recruit.

The verdict

It would make sense for Paterson to leave Hillsborough in January.

He has been a good servant to the club and fans know that when Paterson is on the pitch, he works hard and will always give everything for the team.

It has been difficult for him this season and he is currently behind the likes of Smith, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass in the pecking order.

Moore clearly still values him as a player, particularly because of his versatility and he is regularly introduced from the bench, as well as making the occasional start.

But at 28 years old, Paterson needs to be playing regularly and unless Wednesday suffer a number of injuries, he is unlikely to get those opportunities.

It would also be surprising if Moore was to offer Paterson a new deal in the summer, so it will be the last chance for Wednesday to cash in on him in January.

If Hearts can offer Paterson more game time, then it would be a move that would make sense for all parties.