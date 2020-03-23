Sheffield Wednesday man issues important update on his future at Hillsborough

The future of Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been a heavily-debated topic amongst the Hillsborough faithful for much of this season.

The experienced shot-stopper has been restricted to just 14 appearances this term, and has rarely been seen in the Owls’ matchday squad since December.

The Irishman is now behind Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith in the pecking order in Garry Monk’s squad, and his future remains ‘up in the air’ with his current deal at Hillsborough due to expire in the summer.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Cumbria (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live), Westwood wouldn’t be drawn into revealing where his future lies.

“Like with everything, the virus is at the forefront of everyone’s mind, but the season I’m guessing will get finished at some point.

“But I’m contracted to Wednesday until next season so I don’t really know how that’s going to really play out.”

Westwood has made 179 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday, but has fallen out of favour with Garry Monk for one reason or another this season.

The 35-year-old insisted that he is keen to continue his playing career, and hasn’t given much thought about life after his playing days are over.

“I think we’ve just got to play it by ear really. I’ve not really thought too much about when I’ve finished playing. I know I’m 35 now but hopefully I’ve got a couple of years left (playing).

“In the next couple of years I’ll start thinking about the future and what needs to be done.”

Due to recent events, Sheffield Wednesday’s next scheduled match is on the 2nd May against relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

The Verdict:

It’s difficult to see a future for Westwood at Hillsborough.

For one reason or another, he isn’t getting the game time most Sheffield Wednesday supporters would have hoped he would get this season.

He’s shown in previous seasons that he’s more than good enough to be playing regularly in the Championship, but you’d imagine that something has gone on behind the scenes.

I’m expecting Westwood to leave the club in the summer when his contract expires, and he’d be a good addition for a number of teams in the Championship.