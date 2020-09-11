Sheffield Wednesday man issues dig at League One club after move to Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday completed the signing of Josh Windass on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window.

Windass had originally signed for the Owls on loan for the remainder of the 2019/20 season, and made ten appearances for the club, as they finished 16th in the Championship table.

He returned to Wigan during the summer, but was instructed not to return to training with the Latics, as they prepared for life back in League One following their relegation from the second-tier.

In a recent interview with Yorkshire Live, Windass admitted that he knew his move to Sheffield Wednesday would be confirmed, and felt that he should have been allowed to prepare for the new season by training with the Latics before his move to Hillsborough was completed.

“I knew I was coming here (Wednesday), I just didn’t know when.

“It was tough because I was contracted to another club, I should have been allowed to train with my club (Wigan). But that was not meant to be, for whatever reason.”

Windass went on to remain quiet on his spell with Wigan, but felt that he should have been treated better after his services to the club previously.

“My old club wouldn’t let me go and train with them, for whatever reason – for no reason, actually – but I just had to keep myself in a good mental state and do all the runs every single day by myself and keep myself in the best shape that I could.

“Obviously people have their own opinions, the fans and the club or whatever, but the bottom line is that I trained every single day and dedicated myself every single day to play football to the best of my ability.”

Windass could be in line to make his first league start of the new season when Sheffield Wednesday take on Cardiff City this weekend.

What clubs did Wigan Athletic sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Who did Wigan sign Ryan Shotton on loan from in 2013? Stoke City Birmingham City West Brom Wolves

The Verdict:

Windass clearly isn’t impressed.

I think he’s going to be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday, and Garry Monk was evidently keen to get a deal over the line to sign him on a permanent basis.

It’s a real shame the way that Wigan’s season ended last season, and the Latics have lost a large number of players ahead of the new league campaign.

But the decision to not allow Windass to train with the club when he returned from his loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday is an odd one, and he’s clearly not happy about it still.