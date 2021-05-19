Sheffield Wednesday man edges closer to Hillsborough departure after medical with EFL club

Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes is undergoing a medical with Huddersfield Town according to a report from Football Insider.

Rhodes is out of contract with Sheffield Wednesday this summer, and it appears as though he’s set to return to the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the new league campaign.

Rhodes spent three full seasons with the Terriers earlier in his career, and scored 86 goals in total for them, before departing in 2012, when he moved to Blackburn Rovers.

The forward made 38 appearances in total for Sheffield Wednesday in the 2020/21 season, and scored seven goals for Darren Moore’s side.

But hie efforts weren’t quite enough for the Owls, as they were relegated into League One on the final day of this year’s campaign, after being held to a 1-1 draw with Derby County.

Rhodes played 79 minutes in their final day showdown with the Rams, but that looks to be his last appearance for the club, with the Scotsman undergoing a medical with Huddersfield Town.

Carlos Corberan’s side finished 20th in the Championship table this term, and will be eager to finish higher up in the second-tier standings heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

Which eight former Huddersfield Town players never scored a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Did Danny Adams ever score for the Terriers? Yes No

The Verdict:

This is a move that is likely to work for all parties involved.

Rhodes is likely to be on relatively high wages, and you would imagine that Sheffield Wednesday will be looking at cutting their wage bill as they prepare for life in League One next season.

Rhodes will be wanting to play his football at the highest possible level as well, and a move to Huddersfield Town is likely to tempt him.

He’s shown he can score goals with them in the past, and you would imagine that he’ll feel as though he has unfinished business at the John Smith’s Stadium.

This could turn out to be a smart bit of business by the Terriers if he can hit the ground running in the 2021/22 season.