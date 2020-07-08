Sheffield Wednesday man details two-word update as boost for run-in emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are set to be boosted by the return of Josh Windass, with the forward back in training with Garry Monk’s squad ahead of the Championship run-in.

Windass is on loan at Hillsborough from Wigan Athletic, but has seen his spell in South Yorkshire impacted by injuries and has been limited to only four appearances under Monk.

Nevertheless, he’s been a positive on those occasions, scoring two goals and offering something different as the Owls drift towards a mid-table finish in the Championship.

Taking to Twitter in the last few days, Windass has confirmed that he’s back in training as he looks to add to those four appearances during the Championship run-in.

The 26-year-old shared the following update:

Monk is looking to spark some life into Wednesday in the five remaining games this season, with the Owls’ campaign drifting toward mid-table mediocrity.

Since the restart, Wednesday have picked up four points from four games. They drew with Nottingham Forest and beat Bristol City, but have suffered back-to-back defeats to West Brom and Swansea City since then.

Tonight, they take on Preston North End at Hillsborough.

The Verdict

It isn’t clear what type of role Windass is going to play for Wednesday during the run-in, but it is good to see that he’s back in training and on the cusp of being available for Monk.

He’s a good player and his impact in the four games he’s played for Wednesday was good.

Monk is looking to finish the season strongly, presumably with the focus of starting the next one in a positive matter.

Windass might well be a part of that if he agrees a permanent deal at Hillsborough, so even for him, it’s important to finish this season strongly.

