Sheffield Wednesday man delivers strong response to controversy in loss to Nottingham Forest

Moses Odubajo has slammed footage that appears to show him celebrating a goal against Sheffield Wednesday, saying it’s been ‘misconstrued’.

The Owls fell to a 2-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night – a result which saw them miss an opportunity to move away from the foot of the Championship table.

Yuri Ribeiro opened the scoring early on, before Lewis Grabban secured the victory for Chris Hughton’s side with just a few minutes left of the game.

It was that second goal which led to controversy with video footage appearing to show Odubajo high-fiving Grabban after scoring the goal which confirmed defeat for the Owls.

While the footage obviously doesn’t look good, the full-back took to Twitter straight after the game to set the record straight on the matter.

The loss is frustrating for myself and the team. I would never high 5 another player for scoring against us. I said to Grabban no way is that a goal because of the foul and laughed it off thinking the goal wouldn’t stand. 1/3 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) December 15, 2020

We’re bottom of the league. No one at the club wants relegation and there’s no chance I would celebrate a goal that keeps us at the bottom. 2/3 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) December 15, 2020

Out of context, videos can be misconstrued. I hope I’ve cleared it up with the fans who doubted my commitment to the team. 3/3 — Moses Odubajo (@Moses_28) December 15, 2020

The Verdict

You can’t blame supporters for being frustrated by this, but credit to Moses Odubajo for speaking out straight away.

It’s easy to see how such footage could be misconstrued and that’s something that the defender was adamant that he wanted to clear up immediately.

Of course fans won’t be happy until results start to pick up, and based on the result it could be a while before the good times return.