Sheffield Wednesday man could be forced into a rethink after his seemingly missed opportunity

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Player View’ series, this content strand is where we put ourselves in the shoes of a given player, and offer an opinion-based outlook on the situation at hand…

For the majority of those associated with Sheffield Wednesday, the latest injury update delivered by manager Garry Monk will be a huge relief.

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Hull City on New Year’s Day, the Owls boss revealed that striker Steven Fletcher is in contention to return for the clash against the Tigers, after a three-game absence from the starting lineup.

On the face of things, that news is a huge boost for the club, as they look to carry their push for a long awaited return to the Premier League into the New Year, with Fletcher topping the club’s scoring charts by some distance this season, with the 12 league goals he has scored at least nine more than any of his current Owls teammates.

But while that should mean this news is a big boost for the club, for one Wednesday man , that latest revelation with regards to the situation around Fletcher, may not be quite so welcome.

In the absence of the Scot on Sunday, it was Sam Winnall who Monk turned to as his side welcomed Cardiff City to Hillsborough, and unfortunately for the Owls, that is not an approach that went to plan.

Wednesday found themselves two goals down inside ten minutes of that clash, eventually losing the game by two goals to one, with their own strike coming courtesy of club captain Tom Lees.

Consequentially, the news around Fletcher is unlikely to be a welcome update in the eyes of Winnall.

That clash with Cardiff was just his second league start of the season, which only goes to emphasise the lack of chances he is currently enjoying under Monk at Hillsborough, and that failure to really make an impact against the Bluebirds is unlikely to change that going forward, which could have significant ramifications for his individual future.

As things stand, Winnall is entering the final six months of his contract with Wednesday, meaning he could find himself without a club come the summer.

This latest update therefore, is unlikely to be encouraging for the 28-year-old. Having struggled to make much of an impact on the rare occasions he has been given an opportunity to do so, it is hard to see him getting too many more now, something that is only going to be made all the more difficult for him by the return of someone as reliable as Fletcher to the starting lineup.

If that does indeed prove to be the case, then it could be difficult for Winnall to make much of an impact for the Owls himself, thus reducing his chances of forcing the club’s hand when it comes to offering him a new deal in the coming months, something which may lead to the 28-year-old having to rethink his mindset going into the January transfer window.

Speaking after his appearance against Cardiff, Winnall had insisted that he would not leave Hillsborough on loan over the course of the next month, due to the fact that his contract situation would make any such temporary departure “irrelevant”.

However, it could be argued that if he is not going to be playing much for Wednesday in the next few months – given he is seemingly some way down the pecking order at Hillsborough – a loan move elsewhere could prove beneficial for Winnall.

A string of impressive performances for another club while out on could potentially have the desired impact of turning the attention of Wednesday back towards the striker’s ability, increasing his chances of securing a new deal with the Owls.

Even if that doesn’t happen, it may help Winnall to earn some admiring glances at other clubs, who could be then be tempted to take a punt on himself, especially with his contract situation at Wednesday meaning he could be available at little cost, something which would at least keep him in the game at a decent level as he approaches the peaks years of his career.

It seems therefore, that while it may not be the route Winnall wants to take, a loan move away from Wednesday may not be the worst one for him to take, with recent events seemingly suggesting that his situation there, is unlikely to improve anytime soon.