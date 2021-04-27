Sheffield Wednesday man attracting widespread transfer interest

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in the Championship, Netherlands and Turkey ahead of the summer, with Voetbal International reporting that the player is keeping his options open.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the starting eleven at Hillsborough this term and has appeared in a total of 41 games across all competitions as the Owls appear likely to succumb to relegation to Sky Bet League One.

Having originally moved to the club from Holland in 2018, it is perhaps unsurprising to hear that the Dutchman is attracting interest once more from his homeland, with the likes of FG Groningen said to be tracking the player.

In addition to this there is also said to be interest in Pelupessy from other Championship sides and clubs in Turkey, with the midfielder’s current contract set to expire at the end of June.

Since arriving in England three years ago, the Dutchman has made over 100 appearances for Wednesday and appears to be keeping his options open.

The Verdict

I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Pelupessy leave this summer as I feel that he will be one of many players that will be exiting the club as Darren Moore looks to bring in fresh blood.

There is bound to be change at all levels no matter which division that the club finds itself in and getting some high earners off the wage bill must be viewed as a priority.

The Dutch midfielder has been starting more regularly lately but I think the general opinion is that its too little too late from him and as a result it could be best for all parties if he leaves in June.

I’m a big believer in natural cycles in football and for me I feel that the 27-year-old’s is coming to an end with Wednesday and he would be better served continuing his career elsewhere.