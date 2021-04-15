Sheffield Wednesday man attracting interest from QPR ahead of summer window

Queens Park Rangers are looking into the possibility of signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Matt Penney when his contract expires in the summer.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Hillsborough and has shown glimpses of his talent over the years. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular this season, featuring in just 12 league games.

And, with his deal expiring in the coming months, Penney is facing an uncertain future, with the Owls set to wait until they know what division they’re in before they offer contracts to players.

However, keeping hold of Penney could be problematic, as the Sheffield Star have revealed that QPR are ‘keeping an eye on his situation’.

Although they state that no offer has been put towards the left-sided player just yet, Penney will be free to discuss his next move when his deal expires and he’s sure to be keen to listen to other proposals.

The immediate focus for Penney and the other out of contract players at Wednesday will be trying to keep the team in the league. But, Darren Moore’s side need a miracle as they are seven points from safety with just five games to play.

The verdict

Penney has been inconsistent for the Owls but you can understand why QPR are interested in him on a free as he would be a low-risk move and he has the potential to improve.

With Wednesday looking likely to drop to League One, fans would’ve hoped that the club would build around young players but Penney may not be able to turn down a Championship offer.

Ultimately though, nothing will happen until the season ends, when things will become a lot clearer, but Penney could be one of many exits from Hillsborough this summer.

