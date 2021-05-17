Sheffield Wednesday man attracting interest from League One promotion rivals ahead of next season

Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town are both interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Alex Hunt, with the midfielder’s contract currently set to expire in the summer, although the Owls have a 12-month option on the player.

The 20-year-old has been highly-rated at Hillsborough for some time, but he struggled to make an impact on the team in the season that has just finished, as Hunt featured in only three league games.

And, with his deal set to run out in the summer, the Sheffield Star have revealed that Hunt is attracting attention.

They claim that the Addicks and the Tractor Boys are both monitoring his situation, but it remains to be seen whether he will be available on a free, as Wednesday could trigger a one-year extension.

Interestingly, the update reveals that Hunt would want to stay at the Yorkshire club if possible, but no decision has yet been made by the Owls on that front, with calls on all out-of-contract players to be made in the coming days and weeks.

The verdict

You have to say that the lack of game time for Hunt has been a surprise, but he clearly is a talented player, which is evident by the fact that Ipswich and Charlton are looking to bring him in.

With that in mind, it would make sense for Wednesday to activate the extra year, as they have a youngster who could make an impact in League One if given a chance.

Ultimately though, the decision will be down to Moore. He will be evaluating the squad and the fans need to trust his judgement as he prepares for a massive summer.

