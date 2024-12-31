Rotherham United are expected to send Mallik Wilks back to Sheffield Wednesday during the January transfer window, with Steve Evans confirming the Millers have made up their mind on the forward and teammate, Joe Hungbo, despite keeping an official decision under wraps.

Wilks is on loan with Rotherham from South Yorkshire rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, whilst Hungbo has been borrowed from FC Nürnberg.

Neither player has had the desired impact at Rotherham, though, with Evans' side 17th in the League One table and looking like they will be active in the January transfer window.

Wilks' return to Sheffield Wednesday looking likely

Forward could be offered another loan

A report from the Rotherham Advertiser has stated that Wilks (along with Hungbo) were "due to spend the season" at Rotherham. However, it's also stated that "the Millers hold options to send them back to their parent clubs in the January transfer window".

Rotherham's decision on the pair will be made public following their clash with Huddersfield Town, although Evans has confirmed that the club's mind is made up.

"Yes, we've made up our mind,” Evans said, as quoted by the Rotherham Advertiser. "Obviously, we want to keep it in-house until we come out of the Huddersfield Town match on Saturday."

It's noted that "the likelihood is that they (Wilks and Hungbo) will be released so that the wages the Millers are paying them can be freed up for new targets" in the January transfer window.

Evans continued: "Whether we can spend that money more wisely, whether we can get something different in that we need ... that's a consideration."

A further report from the Sheffield Star has noted how, despite Wilks featuring on Sheffield Wednesday's bench earlier in the season, the forward will still be able to move elsewhere in the January transfer window and not be impacted by FIFA rules that state you can only play for two clubs in one season.

The Owls, therefore, will have a decision to make on the forward in 2025. Wilks last played for Wednesday on March 29th, featuring as an 81st minute substitute.

Wilks and Hungbo's Rotherham impact

Both Wilks and Hungbo certainly have pedigree to make them very decent League One players, although Rotherham haven't seen that consistently enough during their struggling form.

Wilks, 26, has scored just three times in 18 League One appearances but hasn't found the back of the net in almost two months now.

Mallik Wilks' Rotherham United goals Date Opponent Score 31/08 Huddersfield Town (H) 2-1 12/10 Peterborough United (A) 3-3 26/10 Stevenage (H) 2-0 02/11 Cheltenham (H) - FA Cup 1-3

Hungbo has also made 18 appearances across all competitions, but only five of those have been starts in League One and he hasn't scored a goal for the Millers.