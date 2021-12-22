Sheffield Wednesday make transfer decision over player

Sheffield Wednesday have made Korede Adedoyin available for loan ahead of the January transfer window, as per a recent report by The Star.

The versatile forward player has struggled to get much in the way of game time under Darren Moore at Wednesday so far this season, with his only appearances coming in the Papa John’s Trophy so far.

As a result of this, the Owls are said to have decided that the promising 21-year-old is in need of a loan spell away from the confines of Hillsborough and have begun the process of sounding out some potential suitors for his signature.

Adedoyin already has one goal to his name this term and would surely benefit from having the opportunity to add to that tally at a competitive level rather than being passed between the first team and the under-23s at Wednesday.

A former Everton youth player that has also previously spent time at Scottish side Hamilton, the forward is due to see his existing contract with the Owls expire at the end of the current season.

The Verdict

This seems like the right thing to do at this moment in time for the youngster as he quite simply isn’t getting the amount of football he wants and needs at present.

There are sure to be plenty of sides lower down the Football League and in the non league circuit that would be keen to bring him in until the end of the campaign.

And with Adedoyin being set to see his contract run out in the summer, this could be the perfect opportunity to show Moore that he is worthy of being handed a new deal by the club.

It is certainly set to be a key second half of the season for the attacker as he bids to stay at Wednesday in the long term.