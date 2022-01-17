Sheffield Wednesday make transfer approach for Preston North End player

Preston North End centre-back Jordan Storey has emerged as a transfer target for League One sleeping giants Sheffield Wednesday, according to YorkshireLive.

The Owls are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements due to a plethora of injuries at the back and they have been linked with various players recently, including Stoke’s Danny Batth and Brighton youngster Haydon Roberts.

Attentions though have seemingly now turned to Storey, who is currently out of favour at Deepdale under PNE’s new boss and ex-Wednesday striker Ryan Lowe and a loan deal has been enquired about by Hillsborough chiefs.

Storey joined North End in the summer of 2018 from Exeter City and over his first three campaigns for the Lancashire side he made 68 league appearances.

He was a regular at the start of the season under Frankie McAvoy, starting in the first 14 Championship matches of the season but his last outing came against Blackburn Rovers at the start of December, which was the Scot’s final one in charge.

Storey is yet to get his chance under Lowe yet and has not been in any of his league matchday squads, with Liam Lindsay being preferred as the substitute option to Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes.

The Verdict

Storey showed immense potential at the start of his North End career but perhaps his growth has stunted at Deepdale in recent times.

Inconsistency has perhaps crept into his game and it’s not like he has been part of a stellar defensive unit this season when he’s been playing, despite having some individual good showings.

Ryan Lowe seemingly has his back three of choice right now though at PNE and Storey doesn’t feature in it – not even making the bench for any of his three league matches in charge it does appear that his days are numbered in the short-term.

This seems like a realistic move for Wednesday to pursue though – Storey should be available and he should be classy at League One level and if they can secure a loan deal then a permanent one could potentially follow in the summer.