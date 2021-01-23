Sheffield Wednesday make their move for in-demand defender

Sheffield Wednesday have made an offer to Crewe Alexandra for the signing of left-back Harry Pickering, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Pickering has been a man in-demand this month, with Wednesday’s Championship rivals Blackburn seeing a bid for the defender rejected, while another second-tier side, Stoke City, have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

Now it seems as though Wednesday have also entered the race for Pickering, and it appears that the Owls may be keen to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

According to this latest report, Wednesday have made an official offer to Crewe for the signing of the left-back, as they look to strengthen their squad this month.

A graduate of Crewe’s academy, Pickering has made a total of 147 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring ten goals and providing 13 assists in that time.

As things stand, there are still two-and-a-half years remaining on Pickering’s contract with Crewe, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

Pickering could be a really good signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are short of options at left-back, so they could certainly benefit from an extra option in that position.

Given the quality he has already shown in his career, and the fact he still has plenty of time to improve, it does seem as though Pickering could be an excellent option for them to fill that role with.

However, with Crewe in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for Pickering, and interest from elsewhere in the Championship, it may be difficult or Wednesday to get this deal done.