Sheffield Wednesday make somewhat surprising transfer decision on player’s future

Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly turned down two loan approaches from clubs for goalkeeper Keiren Westwood according to The Star.

Westwood has been frozen out of the first-team picture in recent months, and it seemed as though it would only be a matter of time before he departed.

The shot-stopper made 14 legue appearances for the Owls last season as they finished 16th in the Championship table under the management of Garry Monk.

Westwood has been with the club since 2014, after arriving as a free-agent after a spell with Sunderland and you would imagine that he’ll be frustrated with his current lack of game time at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat bottom of the second-tier standings, after being hit with a 12-point deduction at the start of this year’s campaign for off-the-field issues.

Cameron Dawson is the club’s current first-choice goalkeeper, whilst Joe Wildsmith is their backup option in the first-team, which has dropped a sizeable hint that Westwood’s future lies elsewhere.

Garry Monk has previously issued an update on Westwood’s future, although his recent admission that the club are looking to loan him out, might slightly contradict the club’s recent decision to reject loan offers, which were believed to have included hefty wage contributions from the interested parties.

“He’s training with the under-23s, getting his fitness and looking to get himself out on loan or a move to another club.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on Birmingham City, in what is certain to be a tricky test up against Aitor Karanka’s side.

The Verdict:

I am stunned by their decision here.

Westwood has been frozen out of the Sheffield Wednesday first-team for a number of months now, and you would have imagined that the club were keen to move him on at the earliest of opportunities.

Their decision to reject loan offers from elsewhere will surely frustrate Westwood as well, as he’s far too good of an option to have away from a first-team squad in the Championship.

This is a risky move by the Owls, that’s for sure.