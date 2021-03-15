Sheffield Wednesday make selection call over out of favour duo

Sheffield Wednesday have chosen to give out of favour loan pair Jack Marriott and Izzy Brown some much needed minutes for the club’s under-23 side against Coventry City today, with Yorkshire Live reporting that both players are set to feature.

Both players have fallen down the pecking order in more recent times, with Brown having only made one appearance under Darren Moore so far since the latter’s arrival from Doncaster Rovers, whilst Marriott has been in and out of the starting eleven for much of the campaign.

The duo were both on the bench for yesterday’s defeat to Norwich City at Hillsborough, with Marriott coming on for 22 minutes as the Owls bid to get something out of the game.

Still on the books at Derby County, the former Peterborough United striker is still yet to open his goalscoring account for Wednesday since joining on loan back in October and looks certain to depart the club for good come the summer.

Whilst Brown has also contributed just one assist in 20 games since arriving on a temporary basis from Chelsea, with the Owls said to have an option to buy the 24-year-old should they wish to make the move permanent.

The Verdict

I think it’s safe to say that the jury is out on these two players in a Wednesday shirt and I think it’s unlikely that they’ll be staying put with the Owls past the end of the campaign.

Moore will be looking to overhaul the squad come the next window and it is likely that a vast amount of the current team will be departing for pastures new as the club moves closer to an almost certain relegation.

Marriott and Brown are both good players but they’ve largely failed to make any sort of impact during their time with the club and for that reason getting rid of them is the best thing for all parties concerned.

In short, dropping down to the third tier could be a blessing in disguise for the Owls as it will allow them to rebuild and bounce back from what has been a season of hellish proportions.