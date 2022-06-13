Sheffield Wednesday make official loan offer for 19-year-old

Elliot Anderson was one of the brightest sparks at Bristol Rovers this season despite having joined in January.

The 19-year-old made 21 appearances for the side and contributed eight goals and five assists in that time playing a big part in his team’s promotion to League One.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that there has been a fair bit of interest in him during this summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday are a side who have been credited with an interest in the youngster and according to Northern Echo, the club have now put a formal loan offer on the table for him as they seek to improve their attacking options.

However, whilst no offer has been rejected yet, the report states that Magpies boss Eddie Howe is still keen to give Anderson the chance during pre-season to get himself a spot in the first team.

That being said, this does show that Wednesday are after his services and are eager to get him.

Although, despite their early enthusiasm it look as though the teenager’s future will be decided at a later date.

The Verdict:

You can understand why Wednesday are interested in the player and they are not alone as a club who are keen to make him theirs for next season.

However, it would be very unlikely to see a move happen before Newcastle’s pre-season gets underway as Eddie Howe has spoken multiple times about his desire to watch him this summer not just to see if he has a spot in the Magpies first team but also to see what he might need next.

The likelihood is that he will be going out on loan next season. However, it will be interesting to see whether the club holds out for a Championship club instead to give him that other step up or if they do choose League One is right for him, whether they opt to send him back to Bristol Rovers where he is already settled in.

The future of Anderson is unsure and will remain so for a number of weeks but what’s for sure is that the Owls will have a fight on their hands to secure the player for next season.