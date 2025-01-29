Sheffield Wednesday have made an offer to sign Ipswich Town’s Harry Clarke, although there is plenty of rival Championship interest in the right-back.

The 23-year-old started out with Ipswich before joining Arsenal’s academy, but he understandably had to go out on loan from the Gunners to get game time, having spells with Oldham, Ross County, Hibs and Stoke.

Then, in January 2023, Ipswich brought the boyhood fan back to Portman Road, and he starred in helping the side win successive promotions.

Harry Clarke transfer latest

Despite his big contributions over the past two years, Clarke has found life tough in the Premier League, and he has fallen down the pecking order under Kieran McKenna.

Therefore, with Clarke having failed to even make the matchday squad at times, it has been suggested he could depart this month, with Wednesday known to be admirers.

And, in a fresh development, the Sheffield Star has revealed that the Owls have firmed up their interest by lodging a bid to Ipswich to take Clarke on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

However, they do state that there is ‘heavy competition’ for his signature, so it could ultimately come down to Clarke to decide where he wants to play his football moving forward.

Harry Clarke would improve Sheffield Wednesday

It’s easy to see why Clarke is attracting so much interest from clubs in the Championship, as he was outstanding for Ipswich at this level last season.

He brings energy and intensity to the team, and Rohl clearly believes he will add more quality on the ball and defensively down the right flank - and it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

Clarke’s commitment and no-nonsense approach is sure to make him a firm favourite among the fans at Hillsborough, and the player will have a point to prove as he looks to show his ability after a tough time in the Premier League.

So, it’s a no-brainer from Sheffield Wednesday’s perspective, but clearly, it’s not going to be straightforward given the level of interest in the player.

Championship Table (as of 28/1/25) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44 7 Blackburn Rovers 29 4 42 8 Bristol City 29 3 41 9 Watford 29 -1 41 10 Sheffield Wednesday 29 -3 41

With the Owls in with a shot of reaching the play-offs this season, the January window is about adding quality over quantity, and bringing Shea Charles back was a great start.

Now, it’s about adding to that where possible, and Clarke would certainly fit the bill, so it will be interesting to see if they can get it over the line in their quest to reach the top six.