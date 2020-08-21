Sheffield Wednesday make key inroad in transfer pursuit

Sheffield Wednesday are amongst the clubs that have had an offer accepted for Josh Windass, with the former Wigan Athletic loanee now potentially set for a return to Hillsborough.

Wigan have been plunged into real trouble following administration and a number of players are departing the DW Stadium this summer.

Windass looks set to be next on that long line, with Sheffield Wednesday looking to reunite with the forward, who spent the second-half of last season on loan in South Yorkshire.

As per a report in the Sheffield Star, a Sheffield Wednesday bid has been accepted by Wigan for Windass, but they aren’t the only club pushing for the 26-year-old’s signature and others have been given the same green-light.

After joining on loan from Wigan back in January, Windass impressed for the Owls despite injury plaguing his loan spell.

The forward made nine appearances for Garry Monk’s side, returning three goals for the side, including a debut goal in the 1-1 draw with Barnsley at Oakwell.

Windass scored a consolation goal in a 3-1 defeat to Derby County, whilst he was also on the scoresheet the day that Monk’s side put in a rampant display to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-0 at Loftus Road.

The Verdict

This is a significant step for Wednesday and it’ll give them real hope of getting a deal done.

Of course, others are in the mix, but Wednesday was good to Windass and there’s every chance he wants to reunite with Monk.

It’s going to be a tough season for relegation-threatened Wednesday, but the signings Monk is making look good and adding Windass to the group is another positive move.

