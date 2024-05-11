Highlights Survival was achieved through a remarkable turnaround led by Rohl, securing Sheffield Wednesday's Championship status for next season.

Owls must address 19 players out of contract and face the challenge of retaining Rohl amid interest from other clubs this summer.

Despite initial doubts, Ike Ugbo became a crucial goalscorer for Wednesday, scoring 7 goals and aiding in the team's survival.

It is set to be a crucial summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured Championship survival.

The Owls looked certain to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday's Championship survival

An impressive six-game unbeaten run, including three consecutive victories in their last three games, ensured Wednesday will remain in the second tier for another season, something that seemed impossible at the time of Rohl's arrival.

Keeping hold of Rohl will be one of the Owls' biggest challenges this summer amid reported interest from Sunderland and Hull City, and the German is facing the prospect of a big rebuild if he stays at Hillsborough, with 19 players out of contract.

Much of the Owls' survival was down to Rohl's excellent management, but the contribution of three of the club's January loan signings, James Beadle, Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo, should not be underestimated.

According to The Star, Wednesday are keen to bring Troyes striker Ugbo back to the club this summer, but his success during his temporary spell in South Yorkshire could make it harder for the Owls to complete a deal.

Sheffield Wednesday could be a victim of their own success in Ike Ugbo pursuit

Ugbo spent the first half of the season on loan with Wednesday's Championship rivals Cardiff City, and he scored four goals in 22 appearances for the Bluebirds.

However, with Ugbo's game time in South Wales becoming limited, Cardiff terminated his loan spell in January, and he subsequently made the move to Hillsborough.

While Ugbo performed well for the Bluebirds whenever given an opportunity, he was seen as a fairly underwhelming signing by Owls supporters, and there were question marks over whether he could be the prolific goalscorer the club desperately needed.

With Ugbo only joining on loan, the deal was viewed as another example of owner Dejphon Chansiri's unwillingness to invest in the transfer market, but few could have predicted the impact he would make.

Related Sheffield Wednesday set for battle as Championship clubs keen on 23-year-old The Owls face a fight to keep hold of Di'Shon Bernard this summer

On just his third start for the club, Ugbo scored twice in a crucial 2-0 win over relegation rivals Birmingham City in February, and he would go on to score a further four goals in his next four games.

Ugbo would then fail to get on the scoresheet again until the end of April when he netted the second goal in the 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion, but even though his form declined, his all-round game remained vitally important for Rohl's men.

In total, Ugbo scored seven goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances for Wednesday, and it is fair to say that without his goals, it is highly unlikely the club would still be in the Championship.

Ugbo became a firm fan favourite during his time at Hillsborough, and judging by his emotional goodbye message posted on Instagram earlier this week, he has plenty of affection for Owls supporters.

Rohl will be desperate to secure Ugbo's return this summer, and with parent club Troyes on the verge of suffering a second consecutive relegation to the French third tier, he could be available for a cut-price fee.

However, given Ugbo's potentially reduced valuation, and his strong form for Wednesday, he will surely be on the radar of other Championship clubs, and Wednesday may find it difficult to compete financially with some of their fellow second tier sides.

Ugbo may not be a striker who is capable of hitting over 20 goals a season, but his return of 11 goals for Cardiff and Wednesday this campaign is decent, and his tireless work ethic would make him a big asset for any side.

Having clearly enjoyed his time at the club, the Owls will be optimistic that they can re-sign Ugbo this summer, but he is likely to have no shortage of suitors over the coming months.

Ironically, then, it is the success Wednesday had with the signing that might mean they can't get their hands on the player again.