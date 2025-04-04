Danny Rohl has emerged as a potential target for Leicester City next season to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy, should the Foxes be relegated back down to the Championship.

It’s been a nightmare season back in the top-flight for the Foxes, who sit 12 points adrift from safety with only eight games remaining of the season.

Relegation down to the second tier looks increasingly likely to happen now, with Leicester failing to find the back of the net in their last seven matches and far too leaky in the backline to put positive results together.

Since Van Nistelrooy took over the post at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes have declined significantly and have lost 14 out of their last 15 Premier League games.

The former Manchester United frontman is set to depart the East Midlands in the event of relegation, with Rohl firmly on the shortlist to replace him heading into this summer.

Danny Rohl eyed up by Leicester City for Championship campaign

As reported by the Daily Mail, Leicester City are keen admirers of Danny Rohl for the job he’s done at Sheffield Wednesday, and have identified him as a potential target to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The report reveals that Rohl will be prominent in Leicester’s thoughts as they prepare for another second tier season, with the 35-year-old steering the Owls away from relegation trouble last season and giving the Yorkshire club hope of a potential play-off charge this term, although that doesn’t look set to come to fruition.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record - as of April 4th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses Points 82 33 16 33 115

The German coach is believed to have a significant compensation clause inserted into his Sheffield Wednesday contract, and has reportedly impressed Leicester’s recruitment chief, Martyn Glover, when both were working at Southampton.

With Ivan Juric also expected to depart the Saints at the end of the season when they return to the Championship, it looks set to be a two-way battle for his signature.

Leicester City, Southampton interest in Danny Rohl should be too strong for Sheffield Wednesday

With Leicester City now entering the frame for Danny Rohl, it seems very unlikely at this stage that the Owls will be able to fend off interest for the 35-year-old, with these two clubs such attractive pathways to becoming a Premier League manager.

Rohl has done a stellar job at Hillsborough in challenging circumstances under Dejphon Chansiri, and would surely thrive with either the Saints or the Foxes, who will dominate financial resources in the Championship to make their bid of an instant return to the top-flight.

Either opportunity seems too good to turn down should the offers come in, and it looks increasingly likely that Sheffield Wednesday will be on the hunt for a new boss before the beginning of next term.