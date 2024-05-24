Danny Rohl has signed a three-year extension to stay at Sheffield Wednesday.

According to German outlet Kicker, the 35-year-old has committed his future to the Owls until the summer of 2027.

Rohl earned a lot of praise for his role in keeping the Yorkshire outfit in the Championship last season, with the team avoiding relegation on the final day.

This led to speculation over his future, with the likes of Sunderland having been linked with potentially appointing the German.

But his future now lies at Hillsborough, putting an end to any hopes of the Black Cats bringing Rohl to Wearside before the upcoming campaign.

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 38 16 6 16 42.11

Rohl extends Sheffield Wednesday stay

Rohl admitted that staying with Sheffield Wednesday is the most sensible decision at this stage of his career.

He believes that stability will be key to improving both the club and his own abilities as a coach, with his sights firmly set on a top 10 finish in the Championship as their next step forward.

“Continuity in my own career is also good for me," said Rohl, via Kicker.

"It's helpful for my personal development to continue here.

"It would be good if we could stabilise and develop the whole thing, and finishing in the top 10 in the league would be a good next step.”

Rohl signed for Sheffield Wednesday in October, with the team sitting bottom of the Championship table.

The Owls had just three points to their name from the opening 11 games of the season, with relegation looking a near certainty.

Most people had written off their chances of staying in the division beyond one year, having been promoted from League One in 2023.

However, a run of 50 points from their next 35 games saw the team avoid relegation by just three points.

Sheffield Wednesday's Championship survival

A 2-0 win over Sunderland on the final day secured a 20th place finish, with planning now underway for a second season back in the Championship.

Rohl has earned a lot of credit for this turnaround, having done a fantastic job since replacing Xisco Munoz in the dugout.

There were concerns that the German would depart at the end of the campaign, with chairman Dejphon Chansiri holding multiple meetings with him in order to convince him to stay.

Those talks have proved enough, with a three-year extension showing a firm commitment to helping build on their progress over the last few months.

Rohl’s targets have been made clear, and he will now be hoping to use the summer transfer window to aid his ambitions.

Rohl’s contract extension is a huge coup for Sheffield Wednesday

This puts an end to all the speculation over Rohl’s future for the time being, which is massive for Wednesday.

Now he can focus on the summer window, and work on finding the right players to target in the upcoming market.

If he can continue to build on the promising few months the club has just had, then there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as a supporter.

Rohl is still in the early stages of his managerial career, but his work so far shows that he could be the man to get the Owls competing for promotion to the Premier League in the near future.