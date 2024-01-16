Highlights Sheffield Wednesday have been alerted to the availability of Daniel Gazdag, a talented midfielder.

Gazdag could be a valuable addition to the team, providing a different dynamic in the final third/

Signing Gazdag on loan could be a cost-effective option for Sheffield Wednesday - and his ability to obtain a work permit removes any potential obstacles in the transfer process.

Sheffield Wednesday have been made aware of Philadelphia Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The Owls will have many players made available to them by agents this month - but it's unclear how much business the Owls will do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

They have already moved for some of their targets, with James Beadle coming in to strengthen a goalkeeping department that desperately needed addressing.

Danny Rohl may already have Cameron Dawson and Devis Vasquez at their disposal, but it was an area that was identified by many supporters as one that could benefit from an addition.

Beadle performed exceptionally well during the first half of the 2023/24 campaign for Oxford United, before being recalled by Brighton and Hove Albion and sent back out on loan to Wednesday.

Ike Ugbo has also arrived at Hillsborough, with both Beadle and the striker joining on loan.

However, no one can question Dejphon Chansiri's commitment to strengthening the Owls over the past couple of windows, even if some of his comments this season have left little to be desired.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

Daniel Gazdag appears on Sheffield Wednesday's radar

The Sheffield Star believes the Owls have been notified that Gazdag is available to secure a loan move away from the United States.

Registering 51 goals in 114 MLS games, the Hungarian has been magnificent on the other side of the pond.

It has been noted that it remains to be seen whether Rohl is keen on pursuing a move for him this month.

And the Championship strugglers aren't likely to be the only team that have been contacted about the midfielder's availability.

Why Daniel Gazdag could be a good addition for Sheffield Wednesday

With Jeff Hendrick not making too much of an impact during his time at Hillsborough, Gazdag could be a very good option to have.

The Hungarian has also proven that he can be an asset in the final third.

And considering he hasn't plied his trade in England before, he could be an unpredictable player for the opposition to analyse, which could work in Rohl's favour.

Gazdag certainly has the CV to make an asset in South Yorkshire - and considering they would only be recruiting him on loan - the Owls may not have to spend too much to bring him to Hillsborough.

That's ideal for Wednesday who won't want to spend too much money - and the fact the player can also get a work permit is also ideal - because they won't want to face uncertainty when making approaches for non-UK players.