Key Takeaways Cadamarteri set to join Lincoln City on loan after EFL interest, following Joe Taylor’s successful spell with the Imps in League One.

Taylor's League One success at Sincil Bank highlights the potential for Cadamarteri to make an impact in Lincoln and showcase his talents.

Cadamarteri aims to follow in Taylor's footsteps, hoping to excel on loan at Lincoln City and return to Sheffield Wednesday with improved confidence.

Bailey Cadamarteri looks to be closing in on a loan move to Lincoln City from Sheffield Wednesday before the transfer window comes to a close.

That’s according to the latest report from The Star, which suggests that the Imps are leading the race for the talented young frontman, after plenty of EFL interest earlier in the summer.

The likes of Huddersfield Town, Wrexham, Blackpool and Stockport County were all said to have kept tabs on the 19-year-old over the past few months, but Michael Skubala’s side are now said to be front-runners for his signature.

Recent history suggest Sincil Bank could be the perfect place for the Owls prospect to further his career, with another loanee striker able to shine after making the move north east in the previous campaign.

Joe Taylor fires Lincoln City into playoff contention

Joe Taylor’s stock was already high before making the move into League One last season, but after finishing the campaign in the third tier, the frontman was regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the division.

The former Peterborough United man was originally sent on loan from Luton Town to Colchester United to start the campaign, where he netted 11 times in 25 appearances for the U’s in League Two.

The striker’s crafty movement in the final third and tenacity to get on the end of any through ball saw him stand head and shoulders above the rest at that level, so it was no surprise when he was shifted into the division above when January came along.

And Taylor continued where he left off once he made the move to Sincil Bank, with another 10 goals in 19 games for the Imps seeing them end the campaign as one of the country’s most in-form teams.

After taking some time to get to grips with his new surroundings, the forward lived up to his reputation by netting eight times in seven appearances throughout February and March, including a barnstorming hat-trick in a 5-0 rout of Bristol Rovers.

The ex-Barnet man seemingly couldn’t miss once he was put through by his teammates, as he played a massive part in putting the Imps into playoff contention, before they agonisingly fell short in the final few weeks of the season.

Joe Taylor's 23/24 League One Lincoln City stats Apps 19 Starts 19 Goals 10 Goals per 90 0.6 Assists 3 Stats taken from Stathead

Nevertheless, Taylor was allowed to shine during his time under Skubala’s stewardship, and finished as top scorer for both of his loan sides as a result of such a strong campaign from start to finish.

Bailey Cadamarteri will be looking to recreate Joe Taylor, Lincoln City success

With the Luton Town man already proving Sincil Bank to be a fruitful destination to hone your craft, Cadamarteri should be champing at the bit to make the move away from Hillsborough in the next few days.

With the likes of Ike Ugo and Jamal Lowe above him in the pecking order in Yorkshire, the teenager needs regular game time under his belt at this stage in his career, and a drop down in level will offer him the chance to prove himself as a top striker in the making.

Related Brighton stance revealed as Portsmouth lead Sheffield Wednesday transfer race Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are both in the hunt for Brighton forward Mark O'Mahony

Owls fans will have already seen glimpses of his attributes during the previous campaign, as he shone in his first few outings for the first-team, with three goals in four games before Christmas seeing the EFL stand up and take notice of his talents.

With sporadic minutes throughout the rest of the campaign, Cadamarteri has proven that he has a bright future ahead of him, and a season terrorising defenders in League One could see him come back to Owlerton with confidence riding high ahead of the next campaign.

Lincoln will be harbouring hopes of pushing for the top six once again in the season to come, and if he can produce anything like Taylor did in the previous campaign, we could be about to witness something special at Sincil Bank.