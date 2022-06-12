Sheffield Wednesday looking to secure fresh agreement with 26-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday are set to offer fresh terms to out of favour goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith according to the Examiner.

Wildsmith is out of contract at the end of this month with the Owls looking to keep the 26-year-old stopper at the club, despite only making eight appearances last season in League One.

Are these 20 Sheffield Wednesday transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday signed Barry Bannan in 2015 True False

The Sheffield-born stopper was second choice behind loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell who has now returned to parent club Burnley following the conclusion of his loan.

That has led to Darren Moore’s side being short of options, with just Cameron Dawson – who spent last season on loan at Exeter – and Wildsmith being the only two senior keepers at the club as the former West Brom and Doncaster boss looks to put together a squad capable of another promotion push.

With no intentions to keep Peacock-Farrell beyond the expiry of his loan spell in S6, this could open the door for Wildsmith as he may look to force his way into Moore’s plans ahead of the pre-season.

The Verdict

The ball is in Wildsmith’s court as he could easily leave having failed to fully establish himself as Sheffield Wednesday’s number one throughout his career.

This may prompt him to leave the club he grew up supporting as he looks to further his career. As he’s now 26, he will certainly be at crossroads in his career, so this a big decision for the former Barnsley loanee.

There’s no guarantees that Wednesday will recruit another keeper but at least they’re trying to put plans in place should that not materialise.