New Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz is already aiming to stamp his mark on his new club in terms of transfer output.

The Owls achieved promotion under Darren Moore with a last-minute winner at Wembley in the League One play-off final to signal the end of a two-year hiatus from the second-tier - though the love affair with their much-loved boss quickly waned after he departed in June over transfer disagreements.

Munoz was quickly appointed, and despite only joining last week, the former Watford boss is set to make his mark on the club. And his first signing could come in the form of former Atletico Madrid keeper Axel Werner, according to reports.

What does the report state?

Journalist Angel Garcia reports (via The Star) that Werner saw his contract at relegated La Liga side Elche expire last week, meaning he is on the proverbial transfer scrapheap, looking for a new club.

Only making five appearances for Elche in the last two seasons, he will be eager to secure a contract elsewhere to nail down a starting berth that would keep him off the bench as it did at the East Coast club. Werner played in the Europa League for Atletico Madrid, so with European and Spanish top-flight experience, Wednesday would be signing a play who is mentally strong enough to feature in a tough Championship division.

Crystal Palace are also interested in his services, though with Vicente Guiata and Sam Johnstone at the club, minutes would once again be limited for Werner - perhaps not what he is looking for at this stage in his career.

Who is Axel Werner?

Werner is a 27-year-old Argentine goalkeeper, who was born in Rafaela, Argentina. Standing at 6ft 4in, he progressed through the youth ranks at his hometown club, making his professional debut at the age of 19, before moving to Atletico Madrid the year after.

He only played once in La Liga for Diego Simeone’s men, which was clouded with loan spells at Boca Juniors, Huesca, and Atletico San Luis, before moving east in Spain to join Elche.

But only two appearances in two seasons, halved by a loan back to Argentina to play for Arsenal de Sarandi, has seen him become out of favour at quite a few teams - and with his career ticking on, Werner could look for more game time.

Why are Sheffield Wednesday interested in Axel Werner?

David Stockade has departed for York City, but regardless of now not boasting the security of a backup keeper, Stockdale was 37 years old and the Owls were in need of a younger backup option anyway.

Dawson is no spring chicken at the age of 28, and whilst he has made 87 appearances in all competitions for his hometown club, he only made 22 of those last season - meaning that Wednesday were in desperate need of a keeper who could nail down a starting spot 12 months ago, never mind now. In Werner, they would be signing a goalkeeper of a similar age and one who has featured in Spain’s top flight, meaning that he has the experience and mental strength to excel in the Championship.

With just 73 appearances in all competitions since making his debut for Argentine outfit Atletico Rafaela in 2015, Werner is not a goalkeeper who has shone in a regular capacity, but with Dawson marking his territory as a solid keeper for Wednesday last season, it’s a welcome backup option and he is likely better than Stockade, who is in the final stages of his goalkeeping career and on the decline.